The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Hong Kong and China Gas’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Hong Kong and China Gas Trading Up 2.6 %

HOKCY traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.76. 237,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,280. Hong Kong and China Gas has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70.

About Hong Kong and China Gas

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and markets gas, water supply and energy services in Hong Kong and Mainland China. It is involved in the provision of smart energy, piped city-gas, upstream and midstream projects, water supply and wastewater treatment, urban waste resource utilization, and natural gas filling stations, as well as new energy exploration and utilization activities.

