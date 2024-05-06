The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

The Hong Kong and China Gas Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HOKCY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 6th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of 0.0235 per share on Monday, July 1st. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. This is an increase from Hong Kong and China Gas’s previous dividend of $0.01.
Hong Kong and China Gas Trading Up 2.6 %
HOKCY traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.76. 237,594 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,280. Hong Kong and China Gas has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $0.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.70.
About Hong Kong and China Gas
