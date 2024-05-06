The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) EVP Sells $2,590,235.80 in Stock

The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) EVP Christopher A. Coughlin sold 29,006 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.30, for a total value of $2,590,235.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 84,995 shares in the company, valued at $7,590,053.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Timken Price Performance

Shares of TKR stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $89.71. 487,152 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 506,966. The Timken Company has a twelve month low of $65.71 and a twelve month high of $95.08. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Get Timken alerts:

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 7.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Timken Company will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Timken Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. Timken’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TKR. Evercore ISI downgraded Timken from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Timken from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Timken in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Timken in a research note on Monday, January 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TKR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Timken

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the first quarter worth $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Timken by 51.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timken in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 89.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Timken Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and sells engineered bearings and industrial motion products, and related services in the United States and internationally. The company's Engineered Bearings segment provides various bearing products, including tapered, spherical, and cylindrical roller bearings; plain bearings, metal-polymer bearings, and rod end bearings; radial, angular, and precision ball bearings; thrust and specialty ball bearings; journal bearings; and housed or mounted bearings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.