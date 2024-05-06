Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 2.9% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.22 and last traded at $2.16. Approximately 15,613,772 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 31,006,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.10.

TLRY has been the topic of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Tilray from $4.25 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. CIBC decreased their price objective on Tilray from $2.25 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Tilray from $2.25 to $2.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.94.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TLRY. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its stake in Tilray by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 16,181,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,673,000 after purchasing an additional 3,681,157 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilray by 1,038.7% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,168,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after buying an additional 1,066,137 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray during the third quarter worth approximately $2,023,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Tilray by 8.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,679,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 213,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Tilray by 272.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 265,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 193,986 shares in the last quarter. 9.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

