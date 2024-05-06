Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) PT Set at C$8.40 by Raymond James

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a C$8.40 target price by Raymond James in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.81% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Timbercreek Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fundamental Research set a C$9.90 price objective on shares of Timbercreek Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their target price on Timbercreek Financial from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

TSE:TF traded up C$0.11 on Monday, reaching C$7.72. The stock had a trading volume of 112,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,829. Timbercreek Financial has a 12-month low of C$5.74 and a 12-month high of C$7.85. The stock has a market cap of C$640.84 million, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 7.72, a quick ratio of 145.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.05.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.01). Timbercreek Financial had a net margin of 75.87% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The company had revenue of C$29.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.49 million. On average, research analysts predict that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.7256214 earnings per share for the current year.

About Timbercreek Financial



Timbercreek Financial Corp. provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings in urban markets. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

