Toncoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $19.89 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. During the last week, Toncoin has traded up 10% against the dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be bought for about $5.83 or 0.00009179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $19.89 billion and approximately $253.63 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.37 or 0.00011615 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001567 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,488.46 or 1.00023835 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.18 or 0.00012884 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00009146 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000075 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00003617 BTC.

Toncoin Coin Profile

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,106,248,230 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,106,215,281.562686 with 3,473,294,278.684024 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.90605027 USD and is up 4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 312 active market(s) with $177,247,629.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

