Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Dawson James started coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. They set a buy rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TNXP traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,827,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,127,720. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.12 and a fifty-two week high of $3.31.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,247,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,000. Tonix Pharmaceuticals comprises about 0.5% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sabby Management LLC owned approximately 7.02% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing. 82.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

