Topgolf Callaway Brands (MODG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Topgolf Callaway Brands (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $897.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.25 million. Topgolf Callaway Brands had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Topgolf Callaway Brands to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MODG stock traded up $0.32 on Monday, hitting $16.32. The stock had a trading volume of 139,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,434,141. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Topgolf Callaway Brands has a 12-month low of $9.84 and a 12-month high of $22.41.

In other news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $29,994.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,159.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 2,028 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $29,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,242 shares in the company, valued at $33,159.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Erik J. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total value of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 777,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,319,303.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on MODG shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands in a research note on Friday, April 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Topgolf Callaway Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.91.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

