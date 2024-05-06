Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Price Target Cut to C$93.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Desjardins from C$104.00 to C$93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Desjardins’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on TD. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$86.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$92.00 to C$84.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$81.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$88.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$89.23.

TD traded up C$1.19 during trading on Monday, reaching C$75.99. 5,634,236 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,637,814. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of C$73.98 and a 12-month high of C$87.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$80.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$81.39. The company has a market cap of C$134.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.83.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C$2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.93 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.63 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 10.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8654048 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

