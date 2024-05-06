Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 29.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 465 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 36.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,639,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,581,000 after acquiring an additional 436,997 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 43,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,689,000 after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 112,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,375,000 after buying an additional 42,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Effects LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $239,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of TT traded up $5.41 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $324.70. The stock had a trading volume of 363,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,324. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $327.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $295.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $73.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.01.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 32.78%. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Trane Technologies from $287.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $281.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $300.54.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,237 shares of company stock worth $8,024,534 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

