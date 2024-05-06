Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) PT Raised to C$52.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$52.00 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.76% from the company’s current price.
Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on TSU. National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$64.00 to C$65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Trisura Group from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Trisura Group from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Cormark raised their price objective on Trisura Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$57.56.
Trisura Group Stock Performance
Trisura Group (TSE:TSU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.49 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$754.95 million during the quarter. Trisura Group had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Equities analysts predict that Trisura Group will post 2.7003195 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Trisura Group news, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total value of C$1,680,022.05. In other Trisura Group news, Director Michael Beasley sold 38,822 shares of Trisura Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.28, for a total value of C$1,680,022.05. Also, Director Chris Yoshio Sekine sold 55,518 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.23, for a total value of C$2,399,837.72. Insiders sold 94,825 shares of company stock worth $4,100,283 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Trisura Group Company Profile
Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Trisura Canada and Trisura the United States segments. It also offers risk solutions, fronting, and insurance products, as well as provides business underwriting services.
