Truist Financial Increases Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Price Target to $48.00

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mplx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut Mplx from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Mplx from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Mplx from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Mplx from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mplx has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $45.11.

NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.16. 550,358 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,170,422. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.35. Mplx has a 1 year low of $33.12 and a 1 year high of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Mplx had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 34.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Mplx will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is 87.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPLX. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Mplx during the first quarter worth $35,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 63.6% in the fourth quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mplx in the third quarter worth about $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Mplx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products and renewables; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

