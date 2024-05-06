Truist Financial Raises Markel Group (NYSE:MKL) Price Target to $1,600.00

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) had its target price increased by Truist Financial from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MKL. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $1,475.00 target price on shares of Markel Group in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott reiterated a neutral rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Markel Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from $1,680.00 to $1,500.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,520.00.

Get Markel Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Markel Group

Markel Group Stock Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MKL traded up $10.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,591.62. The stock had a trading volume of 46,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,916. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 0.69. Markel Group has a twelve month low of $1,295.65 and a twelve month high of $1,619.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,488.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,444.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Markel Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,216,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 400.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 156,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $222,771,000 after purchasing an additional 125,507 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Markel Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,143,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in Markel Group by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 77,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,745,000 after buying an additional 41,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the first quarter worth $60,937,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Markel Group

(Get Free Report)

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Markel Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Markel Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.