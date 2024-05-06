Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on TWST. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Twist Bioscience from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Twist Bioscience from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on Twist Bioscience from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Twist Bioscience from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.67.

Get Twist Bioscience alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TWST

Twist Bioscience Price Performance

TWST opened at $41.60 on Friday. Twist Bioscience has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $43.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.14.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $75.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.70 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 69.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Twist Bioscience will post -3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $55,658.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 516,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,329,188.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,487 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total value of $55,658.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 516,409 shares in the company, valued at $19,329,188.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Emily M. Leproust sold 1,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $37,810.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,272,219.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,211 shares of company stock valued at $449,573. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWST. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,965,000 after purchasing an additional 14,511 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 559.5% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,159,000 after buying an additional 90,413 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 121.3% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 29,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 16,142 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Twist Bioscience during the third quarter worth $451,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 94.1% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,353,000 after acquiring an additional 128,098 shares during the period.

About Twist Bioscience

(Get Free Report)

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twist Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twist Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.