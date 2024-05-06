TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO) Major Shareholder Global Endowment Management, L Sells 41,978 Shares

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Global Endowment Management, L sold 41,978 shares of TXO Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $756,863.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,089,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,650,320.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Thursday, May 2nd, Global Endowment Management, L sold 24,148 shares of TXO Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $440,701.00.

On Tuesday, April 30th, Global Endowment Management, L sold 51,752 shares of TXO Partners stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total value of $951,719.28.

TXO traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $18.08. 90,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $555.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.45 and a beta of -0.18. TXO Partners, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $17.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.16.

TXO Partners ( NYSE:TXO ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.72. TXO Partners had a negative net margin of 27.31% and a positive return on equity of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $91.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.76 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that TXO Partners, L.P. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This is an increase from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -69.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TXO shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on TXO Partners from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of TXO Partners from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in TXO Partners by 64.3% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $206,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $690,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,685,000. 27.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

