U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 7,395 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 63.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,106 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,395 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,670.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,298,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,397,000 after purchasing an additional 4,208,425 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,218.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,419,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,015,000 after buying an additional 2,363,488 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,613,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,670,000 after buying an additional 742,887 shares during the period. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,755,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,361,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,221,000 after buying an additional 327,860 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of SCHZ stock opened at $45.15 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.44 and a 200-day moving average of $45.46.

About Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

