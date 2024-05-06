U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 37.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. now owns 3,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 4,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYY opened at $91.75 on Monday. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12 month low of $61.09 and a 12 month high of $97.78. The company has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.21 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.00.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

