U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM – Free Report) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hess Midstream were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HESM. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Hess Midstream during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 183.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 348.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance bought a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HESM opened at $34.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. Hess Midstream LP has a 12-month low of $26.86 and a 12-month high of $36.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.6516 dividend. This is a boost from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is 118.10%.

In other Hess Midstream news, Director Infrastructure Investor Global sold 11,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total transaction of $377,545,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Hess Midstream from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Hess Midstream from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hess Midstream from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Hess Midstream LP owns, develops, operates, and acquires midstream assets and provide fee-based services to Hess and third-party customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering; Processing and Storage; and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment owns natural gas gathering and compression systems; crude oil gathering systems; and produced water gathering and disposal facilities.

