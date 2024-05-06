U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 71.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,897 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the last quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after buying an additional 33,692 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,089,000 after buying an additional 5,367,298 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after acquiring an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 192,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,186,000 after acquiring an additional 33,732 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock opened at $71.66 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.77.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

