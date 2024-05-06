U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 78,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,949 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,343,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Provence Wealth Management Group acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC lowered Palantir Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.35.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 181,460 shares in the company, valued at $3,992,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,355,040. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,992,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,476,273 shares of company stock worth $184,783,602. Corporate insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $24.41 on Monday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $27.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.36 and its 200 day moving average is $20.25. The firm has a market cap of $54.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 259.25, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 2.76.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $608.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $603.48 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 9.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

