U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,813 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,943 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 1.2% in the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 22,759 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 3.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,605 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.6% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors grew its position in shares of Halliburton by 4.0% in the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,439 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HAL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Halliburton from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.59.

Halliburton Price Performance

HAL opened at $37.18 on Monday. Halliburton has a 12-month low of $27.84 and a 12-month high of $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.01.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 30.84% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $176,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Allen Miller sold 377,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $13,308,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 759,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,793,229.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

