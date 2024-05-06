U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 47,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,264,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Allstate in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 21.6% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 9,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 6.5% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 29,311 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,266,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 2.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,395,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. TheStreet raised shares of Allstate from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $164.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $158.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.18.

NYSE:ALL opened at $168.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.06 and its 200 day moving average is $151.27. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $100.57 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.39 billion, a PE ratio of 37.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.11 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $15.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.30) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 14.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.24%.

In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total transaction of $5,276,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,847,016.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $637,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,712,069.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

