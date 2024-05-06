U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 13,550 Shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,550 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Global X Cybersecurity ETF worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 282.2% in the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BUG opened at $28.65 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.31. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1 year low of $20.86 and a 1 year high of $31.78.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

