U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 351 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 11,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Tech ETF alerts:

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IXN opened at $72.86 on Monday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52-week low of $53.94 and a 52-week high of $76.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.34 and its 200 day moving average is $69.01.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.