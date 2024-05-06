Ultra (UOS) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.95 Million

Ultra (UOS) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 6th. During the last seven days, Ultra has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000288 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $68.06 million and $1.95 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $63,518.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $474.21 or 0.00746558 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00063531 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.80 or 0.00100441 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.38 or 0.00014762 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001297 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Ultra

UOS is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,087,328 tokens. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 372,087,327.609 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.16931323 USD and is down -1.05 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 61 active market(s) with $1,046,691.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

