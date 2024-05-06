UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UMH. B. Riley started coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a buy rating and a $18.50 price objective on the stock. Compass Point upped their price objective on shares of UMH Properties from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.00.

UMH Properties Stock Up 2.8 %

UMH Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of UMH traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.80. 312,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 355,147. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $16.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This is a positive change from UMH Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is -546.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UMH Properties news, COO Brett Taft sold 9,800 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total value of $155,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 97,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,049.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMH Properties

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UMH Properties by 382.8% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 177.8% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in UMH Properties by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of UMH Properties by 1,440.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,904 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

Further Reading

