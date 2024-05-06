Unifi (UFI) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Unifi Stock Down 5.1 %
UFI opened at $5.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 0.74. Unifi has a one year low of $5.54 and a one year high of $9.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 1.76.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Unifi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th.
Unifi Company Profile
Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells recycled and synthetic products in the United States, China, Brazil, and internationally. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Unifi
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Pulls Back After Shaky Guidance
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.