United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Trading 7.4% Higher

United States Cellular Co. (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) shot up 7.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $37.06 and last traded at $36.63. 55,321 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 215,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.10.

United States Cellular Stock Up 5.9 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 53.90 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.06). United States Cellular had a net margin of 1.55% and a return on equity of 1.30%. The firm had revenue of $950.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $957.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that United States Cellular Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Cellular

About United States Cellular

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of United States Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,753,000. Third Point LLC bought a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter worth about $23,433,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of United States Cellular by 101.7% in the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 725,714 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,184,000 after purchasing an additional 365,863 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of United States Cellular in the 3rd quarter valued at about $11,395,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United States Cellular by 289.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 250,473 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $10,763,000 after purchasing an additional 186,183 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.03% of the company’s stock.

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers wireless services, including voice, messaging, and data services. It also provides wireless devices, such as handsets, tablets, mobile hotspots, home phones, and routers, as well as wireless essentials, including cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards; and consumer electronics comprising audio, home automation, and networking products.

See Also

