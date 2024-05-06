Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $198.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup reissued a neutral rating and set a $180.00 target price (up previously from $161.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and set a $200.00 target price (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $199.86.

OLED traded up $5.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.29. 474,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,536. Universal Display has a 52-week low of $133.67 and a 52-week high of $194.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $163.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $169.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.44.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $165.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.75 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 36.00% and a return on equity of 15.57%. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.78%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,088,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,797,000. Albar Capital Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 2,888.4% in the 3rd quarter. Albar Capital Ltd now owns 157,728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,762,000 after purchasing an additional 152,450 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 327.5% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 198,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,041,000 after acquiring an additional 152,374 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 10.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,398,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $219,623,000 after acquiring an additional 134,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

