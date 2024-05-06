Upstart (UPST) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.38) per share for the quarter. Upstart has set its Q1 2024 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.05. Upstart had a negative net margin of 46.76% and a negative return on equity of 35.47%. The company had revenue of $140.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.28 million. On average, analysts expect Upstart to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ UPST opened at $24.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.21. Upstart has a 12-month low of $12.01 and a 12-month high of $72.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.01.

In other Upstart news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,982,405.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CTO Paul Gu sold 60,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $1,578,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 893,596 shares in the company, valued at $23,510,510.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.84, for a total value of $33,840.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 354,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,982,405.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 66,419 shares of company stock worth $1,750,272. Insiders own 18.06% of the company’s stock.

UPST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Upstart from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Upstart from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Upstart in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Upstart in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform includes personal loans, automotive retail and refinance loans, home equity lines of credit, and small dollar loans that connects consumer demand for loans to its to bank and credit unions.

