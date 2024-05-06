Urban Edge Properties (UE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Urban Edge Properties has set its FY 2024 guidance at 1.200-1.250 EPS.Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $1.57. Urban Edge Properties had a return on equity of 23.62% and a net margin of 59.60%. The business had revenue of $106.25 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Urban Edge Properties to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Urban Edge Properties Stock Performance

Urban Edge Properties stock opened at $17.00 on Monday. Urban Edge Properties has a 52-week low of $13.13 and a 52-week high of $18.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.49.

Urban Edge Properties Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.08%.

In related news, General Counsel Robert C. Milton III sold 26,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.02, for a total transaction of $448,187.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Edge Properties

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on owning, managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the Washington, DC to Boston corridor. Urban Edge owns 76 properties totaling 17.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

