Vanda Pharmaceuticals (VNDA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 0.46% and a net margin of 1.30%. The company had revenue of $45.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.00 million. On average, analysts expect Vanda Pharmaceuticals to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of VNDA opened at $5.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.08. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $6.98. The stock has a market cap of $291.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.62 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VNDA. StockNews.com downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

