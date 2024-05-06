Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Stock Holdings Cut by Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,019,927,000 after acquiring an additional 36,740 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $772,509,000 after acquiring an additional 23,227 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $692,917,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $429,844,000 after acquiring an additional 58,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $282,830,000 after acquiring an additional 85,685 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $7.53 on Monday, reaching $516.99. 285,349 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 484,252. The company’s 50 day moving average is $514.01 and its 200-day moving average is $486.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $382.70 and a fifty-two week high of $536.63.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.