Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Shares Bought by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,991 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF were worth $7,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGC. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA MGC traded up $1.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $185.11. The company had a trading volume of 62,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 83,684. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.36 and a 200-day moving average of $172.74. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $143.98 and a 1-year high of $187.68.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index that covers 70% of the market capitalization of the US equity market. MGC was launched on Dec 24, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

