Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,059 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 218,730,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,461,901,000 after buying an additional 6,882,952 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 37,268,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,529,000 after acquiring an additional 829,557 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,705,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,277,327,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774,697 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 21.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,673,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,167,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,787 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $401,191,000.

NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.07 on Monday, reaching $48.75. 3,074,412 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,119,010. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.30 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0892 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

