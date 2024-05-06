Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.71

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.71 and last traded at $60.71, with a volume of 1722697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.39.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.25.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%.
Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile
The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.
