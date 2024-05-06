Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Hits New 1-Year High at $60.71

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $60.71 and last traded at $60.71, with a volume of 1722697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.39.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $69.49 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.25.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th were given a $0.223 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VXUS. Callan Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 52,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 48,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. BCS Wealth Management increased its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 17,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

