Veeco Instruments (VECO) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Veeco Instruments to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Veeco Instruments has set its Q1 guidance at $0.36-0.46 EPS and its Q1 2024 guidance at 0.360-0.460 EPS.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.09. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The business had revenue of $173.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.00 million. On average, analysts expect Veeco Instruments to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Stock Up 1.9 %

Veeco Instruments stock opened at $36.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.66. Veeco Instruments has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $37.75. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of -55.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Veeco Instruments from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $170,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,179.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Adrian Devasahayam sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $170,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,179.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William John Miller sold 24,201 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total value of $854,295.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,241,712.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, China, Rest of the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, advanced packaging lithography, atomic layer deposition, and other deposition systems.

