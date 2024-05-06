Venom Trading 8.4% Lower This Week (VENOM)

Venom (VENOM) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 6th. During the last week, Venom has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar. One Venom coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000507 BTC on exchanges. Venom has a market cap of $594.81 million and $4.38 million worth of Venom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000015 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About Venom

Venom was first traded on March 18th, 2024. Venom’s total supply is 7,200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,836,000,000 coins. The official website for Venom is venom.foundation. Venom’s official Twitter account is @venomfoundation. Venom’s official message board is medium.com/@venom.foundation.

Venom Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Venom (VENOM) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024. Venom has a current supply of 7,200,000,000 with 988,919,270 in circulation. The last known price of Venom is 0.33179348 USD and is up 1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $3,209,401.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venom.foundation.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Venom using one of the exchanges listed above.

