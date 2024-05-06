VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Down to $24.80

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.80, but opened at $24.25. VEON shares last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 2,321 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.

Get VEON alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on VEON

VEON Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VEON

The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.26 and its 200 day moving average is $21.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 37.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of VEON during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Shah Capital Management bought a new stake in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,544,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,942,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,258,000 after acquiring an additional 910,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

About VEON

(Get Free Report)

VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.