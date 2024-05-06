VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Gap Down to $24.80

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $24.80, but opened at $24.25. VEON shares last traded at $24.30, with a volume of 2,321 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded VEON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on VEON
VEON Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On VEON
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of VEON by 37.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new position in shares of VEON during the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. Shah Capital Management bought a new stake in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,544,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in VEON in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 88.4% in the 4th quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,942,015 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,258,000 after acquiring an additional 910,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.
About VEON
VEON Ltd., a digital operator, provides connectivity and internet services in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, Bangladesh, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan. It offers mobile telecommunications services, including value added and call completion, national and international roaming, wireless Internet access, mobile financial, and mobile bundle services; data connectivity, cross border transit, voice, Internet, and data services; fixed-line telecommunications using intercity fiber optic networks; and Internet-TV using Fiber to the building technology.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VEON
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.