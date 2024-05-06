Veralto (NYSE:VLTO) Reaches New 12-Month High at $97.76

Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $97.76 and last traded at $97.76, with a volume of 1794 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.89.

VLTO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas began coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $79.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Veralto from $78.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Veralto from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Veralto from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.18.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.18.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Veralto Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th.

In other news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $752,315.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 8,041 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total value of $752,315.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,942,399.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VLTO. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Veralto during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its holdings in Veralto by 216.0% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Veralto in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

