Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $97.28

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.28 and last traded at $96.69, with a volume of 1520975 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.01.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRT. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Vertiv from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Vertiv from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Vertiv from $56.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $36.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.35, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Vertiv had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 44.95%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.10%. Vertiv’s payout ratio is presently 9.62%.

In other news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total value of $4,004,591.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 2,511,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total value of $235,157,663.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,324,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,116,308.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,362,790 shares of company stock valued at $306,451,347. Company insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vertiv in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

