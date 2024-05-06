Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. owned 0.06% of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 81,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 296,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,330,000 after buying an additional 27,619 shares in the last quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 142,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after buying an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $65,719,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 83,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NUSC stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $39.49. The stock had a trading volume of 36,826 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.92. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $24.96 and a 52-week high of $29.93.

About Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF

The Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (NUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Small Cap index. The fund tracks a multi-factor-weighted index of small-cap companies listed on US exchanges. Holdings are screened for environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. NUSC was launched on Dec 13, 2016 and is managed by Nuveen.

