Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Decreases Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,451 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Sapient Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in S&P Global by 2,274.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 79,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,815,000 after purchasing an additional 75,702 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE SPGI traded down $0.55 on Monday, reaching $424.63. 189,241 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,324. The firm has a market cap of $132.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $422.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $419.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $340.49 and a fifty-two week high of $461.16.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 22.01% and a return on equity of 12.20%. Equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 28th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on S&P Global from $480.00 to $483.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on S&P Global from $480.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on S&P Global from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $462.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, S&P Dow Jones Indices, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

