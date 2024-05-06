Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lessened its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,818 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 4th quarter worth $169,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 346,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,549,000 after buying an additional 107,162 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,276,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,186,000 after buying an additional 342,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 27,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total transaction of $580,871.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,253,989.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Patrick Minogue sold 17,293 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.59, for a total value of $580,871.87. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,253,989.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Angela A. Stephens sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.61, for a total transaction of $840,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,557,082.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,085,652 shares of company stock valued at $2,892,832,080 in the last ninety days. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.64.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Down 0.2 %

KDP traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.75. The stock had a trading volume of 304,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,248,515. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.61. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $34.65.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Keurig Dr Pepper’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 55.48%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Free Report)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.