Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Increases Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,920 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. Sage Rhino Capital LLC raised its holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 11,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 0.7% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 124,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 851 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.7% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 64,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.17% of the company’s stock.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Stock Performance

Shares of TAK traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $13.38. 121,386 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,089. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a 1-year low of $13.01 and a 1-year high of $17.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.12.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.52 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 6.90%. Equities research analysts predict that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, immunology, oncology, and neuroscience.

