Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $715,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of IEF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.49. The company had a trading volume of 441,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,751,274. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.70.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.2709 per share. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

