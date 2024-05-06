Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Invests $715,000 in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $715,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.48% of the company’s stock.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of IEF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $92.49. The company had a trading volume of 441,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,751,274. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $88.86 and a 1-year high of $100.41. The stock has a market cap of $28.46 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.70.
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- 3 CEO-Led Turnaround Stocks You Can Still Buy
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- 3 Value Stocks You Can Buy Before They Become Big
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Chinese Stocks Stage Impressive Rebound
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.