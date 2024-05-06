Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Purchases 7,074 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 102.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,074 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Unilever by 111.5% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 215.1% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:UL traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $52.05. The stock had a trading volume of 396,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,585. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.16 and a fifty-two week high of $55.63. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.69.

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.4556 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on UL shares. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

