Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Position in Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) by 33.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Terreno Realty were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 1.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,919,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,009,000 after buying an additional 168,728 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,260,376 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,789,000 after purchasing an additional 493,182 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Terreno Realty by 0.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,475,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,189,000 after purchasing an additional 39,020 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Terreno Realty by 11.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,113,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,632,000 after buying an additional 411,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Terreno Realty by 2.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,352,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,841,000 after buying an additional 32,391 shares in the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Stock Performance

Shares of TRNO stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $54.71. The company had a trading volume of 18,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,407. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.33, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.97. Terreno Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $50.42 and a 52-week high of $66.63.

Terreno Realty Announces Dividend

Terreno Realty ( NYSE:TRNO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $86.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.06 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 46.76% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Research analysts anticipate that Terreno Realty Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Terreno Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Terreno Realty from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Terreno Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.11.

Terreno Realty Company Profile

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

