Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Reduces Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,058 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $1,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 115,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,791,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 362,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,098,000 after purchasing an additional 8,255 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 646,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,277,000 after purchasing an additional 24,714 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 463,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,172,000 after acquiring an additional 48,962 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $55.53. 495,918 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,772,308. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.65. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $45.03 and a 1-year high of $64.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.82 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.92.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.72). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 21.39% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a may 24 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.257 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 244.45%.

In other news, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.23, for a total value of $271,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,317.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Realty Income from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Realty Income from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $67.75 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

