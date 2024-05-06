Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 1,150 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,178 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autodesk in the third quarter valued at $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in Autodesk by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 142 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Autodesk by 230.5% in the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 195 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $1.10 on Monday, hitting $216.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,555. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.68. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1 year low of $189.54 and a 1 year high of $279.53. The company has a market capitalization of $46.61 billion, a PE ratio of 51.11, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The software company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 75.01% and a net margin of 16.48%. The company’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADSK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $276.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Autodesk from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Autodesk from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.67.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.47, for a total transaction of $457,645.79. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 21,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $5,473,569.47. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,213 shares in the company, valued at $27,354,327.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,166 shares of company stock valued at $9,465,055. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

