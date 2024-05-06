Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Sells 5,269 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lowered its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 15.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,175 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,269 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Corning by 1.0% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 19,359 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Corning by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 14,785 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Corning by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 1.6% during the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Corning

In related news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total value of $419,287.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,355 shares in the company, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP John Z. Zhang sold 12,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.42, for a total transaction of $419,287.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,484.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 77,464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.24, for a total transaction of $2,574,903.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,155,042.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 119,988 shares of company stock worth $3,984,964. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. HSBC downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Corning from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.89.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE GLW traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $33.38. The stock had a trading volume of 670,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,797,213. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average is $30.65. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.26 and a twelve month high of $36.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.49, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.07.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Corning Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

